[Photos] 2021 Ford F-150 Establishes Dominance with Tons of New Features

To the surprise of no one, the 2021 Ford F-150 debuts and immediately establishes itself as the S-tier pickup truck

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company hasn’t sat unchallenged atop pickup truck heap for 43 years straight by resting on its laurels. Behind its success is a push to constantly do better, get stronger, and separate trucks like the F-150 from the pack. With the all-new 2021 Ford F-150, which debuted on Thursday, the Blue Oval continues to run circles around other trucks with innovation and vision that’s unmatched in the segment.

For starters, the 2021 Ford F-150 marks the debut of the all-new 3.5-liter PowerBoost hybrid V6 powertrain, which is expected to serve up the most horsepower and torque of any truck on the market. The only full hybrid offered in the full-size pickup arena, the PowerBoost will deliver an estimated 700 miles of range on a full tank and a minimum 12,000 pounds towing. So if you’ve been worried that a hybrid truck might lack bite in any way, put those concerns to bed and tuck them in for beddy-bye

“Since 1948, our hardworking F-Series customers have trusted Ford to help them get the job done,” said Jim Farley, Ford’s chief operating officer. “F-150 is our flagship, it’s 100 percent assembled in America, and we hold ourselves to the highest standard to make sure our customers can get the job done and continue to make a difference in their communities.”

New F-150 gets onboard generator, sleeper seat

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Apart from aiming to deliver best-in-class horsepower, torque, towing, and payload, Ford wants the 2021 F-150 to feel like a truck that’s in a class all its own. To get it there, it will be the only truck in its class offered with an onboard generator, making it capable of powering tons of tools on the jobsite. The available Pro Power Onboard offers up to 7.2 kilowatts out output, which Ford says is enough to power 28 refrigerators. Why would anyone possibly need 28 refrigerators? Who knows. These are weird times, after all.

Productivity is a big part of what Ford’s pushing with the new F-150, highlighting new features like an available Tailgate Work Surface that includes integrated pencil holders, cupholders, and even an integrated ruler. There’s also an available Interior Work Surface option that accommodates everything from typing out emails on your laptop to wolfing down your sandwich on your lunch break. And if you’re the sort where you like to get a bit of shut-eye between shifts, the F-150 King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited will offer a class-exclusive Max Recline Seat that can fold almost 180 degrees, making your truck perfect for knocking off for a tick or two.

2021 F-150 is also mighty smart, too

Ford is continuing the trend of making its F-150 a showcase for all the latest tech it has to offer. Following in the footsteps of the 2021 Mustang Mach-E, the F-150 will be the second vehicle in the Ford lineup to offer over-the-air update capabilities, which the automaker hopes will cut down on maintenance costs. The 2021 F-150 will also be the second new vehicle to offer Active Drive Assist, Ford’s hands-free driving technology that works on over 100,000 miles of highway in North America.

The 2021 Ford F-150 also gets a safety upgrade with Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0, which adds standard features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Detection to the XL trim. The F-150 will also be the only truck available with Active Park Assist 2.0, which makes squeezing into a tight spot a piece of cake.

Want more? The 2021 F-150 features standard SYNC 4 infotainment, which offers twice the power of SYNC 3 as well as standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Ford will also offer SiriusXM with 360L satellite and streaming as well as an 18-speaker B&O Unleashed sound system.

Photos: Inside the 2021 Ford F-150

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Oh, and I’d be remiss if I failed to mention other quick facts like the fact that the 2021 F-150 has 11 different grille designs, is more aerodynamic thanks to features like active grille shutters and auto-deploying air dam, and an available 12-inch fully-digital instrument display. But, really, there’s a lot for us to unpack together over the months between now and the F-150’s fall launch.

So, as it turns out, the 2021 Ford F-150 sounds like a ridiculous truck that’s poised to stay head and shoulders above the pack for the foreseeable future. And, honestly, by the time everyone else catches up with their sleeper seats and generators and hands-free driving systems, Ford will be looking ahead to 2030. Here’s looking forward to discussing the 2027 Ford F-150 with class exclusive VR interface and hologram driving assistant.