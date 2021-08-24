No Comments

2022 Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition is a Feast for the Eyes

The ord GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition: Absurdly handsome, absurdly limited

Photo: Ford

The Ford GT is nearing the end of the road (at least for the time being). That doesn’t mean that Ford’s crazy ridiculous supercar doesn’t still have a few tricks left up its sleeve. One such trick: the 2022 Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition, which is sending this beast off with a bang.

Another Bonkers Performer: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition is just stupid fast

Whereas in the past the Ford GT Heritage Edition has celebrated on-track success, the 2022 Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition is a nod to the prototype that debuted at the New York International Auto Show in 1964.

“This is the first Ford GT Heritage Edition that goes beyond celebrating race wins — this one goes deep, and honors the earliest of Ford supercar heritage,” said Mike Severson, Ford GT program manager. “The Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition is a modern interpretation of the original, with no mistaking what this car is paying tribute to.”

And just to make matters clearer, Ford brought the last of the Heritage Editions to Monterey Car Week and sat it beside the last remaining 1964 Ford GT prototype, the GT/105.

’64 Prototype Heritage Edition with the 1964 Ford GT prototype

Hey let me tell ya ’bout my best friend

Photo: Ford

Look at us go! Look at us go!

Photo: Ford

These two are about to drop a fire mixtape

Photo: Ford

Whatcha thinkin’ bout? I dunno. Supercar stuff, I guess

Photo: Ford

Ford pays tribute to that classic car with arguably one of the cooler of the GT Heritage Editions. (Behind the Gulf Oil Heritage Edition, duh.) Draped in Wimbeldon White and decked out with Antimatter Blue graphics, exposed carbon-fiber components, and 20-inch Antimatter Blue-painted carbon fiber wheels, this thing just looks crazy.

Same on the inside, too, where you get Lightspeed Blue Alcantara-wrapped carbon-fiber seats, Ebony leather and Lightspeed Blue Alcantara-wrapped instrument panel, and an Ebony Alcantara steering wheel with black stitching.

Heritage Editions insanely tough to get

Raise your hand if you’re a Ford GT Heritage Edition

Photo: Ford

The ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition just looks rad, don’t it?

Photo: Ford

This thing is just bred for performance

Photo: Ford

Mmm. Smell that?

Photo: Ford

Smells like impossible to obtain

Photo: Ford

The 2022 Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition will be the sixth and final of the current run. Since 2017, Ford has released a different Heritage Edition of the GT each year in extremely limited quantities. Not including this latest Heritage Edition and the 2021 GT ’66 Daytona Heritage Edition, which is still in production, Ford has built just 166 of these cars since 2017. By comparison, the 2006 Ford GT Gulf Livery Heritage Edition was downright easy to come by with a run of 343 cars.

Speaking of easy to come by, the 2022 Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition sure ain’t that. It’s only available to approved 2022 Ford GT customers, so there’s practically no chance you’ll ever get one unless you have a few million handy and happen to be at an auto auction in a few years’ time. But at least you’ve got the photos … and the memories.

A Bit Easier to Get Your Hands On: The all-new Ford Bronco is in crazy demand, but you can still order one, no problemo