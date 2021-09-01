No Comments

2022 Ford Ranger Brings Back the Splash Package with Limited Exclusive Colors

You might say the 2022 Ford Ranger Splash is a splashy choice. And you should. Because it is

Photo: Ford

Nostalgia is in and the ’90s are back — not quite in Pog form yet, but give it time before somebody revives that property. But on the subject of revived properties that ’90s kids might remember fondly, Ford is bringing back the fun-loving Ranger Splash for 2022. Tubular! Radical! Dana Carvey as Ross Perot!

Another Cool Truck Coming for 2022: The all-new Ford Maverick launches in the fall with 40 mpg in the city

The 2022 Ford Ranger will revive the popular Splash name with two appearance packages. With the standard Splash Package, you get body-side orange and black graphics, 18-inch 12-spoke matte black wheels, orange grille nostrils, and various gloss black accents along the exterior. Inside, it serves up carbon grain tuxedo-striped seating with orange contrast stitching as well as more orange stitching on the steering wheel, shifter, and parking brake.

If you slap the Splash Package onto a Ford Ranger Lariat, you’ll get upgraded to leather-trimmed seats in that same unique style. You also get more orange accent stitching on the dash topper and armrests. Yes, it is fancy. As fancy as rocking a Hornets Starter jacket in the sixth grade.

Photos: 2022 Ford Ranger Splash makes a … mark? Impact?

Splash Package adds a cool bodyside graphic

Photo: Ford

Which touches the badge beneath the front pillar

Photo: Ford

And wraps around the back into the bumper

Photo: Ford

2022 Ford Ranger Splash can be equipped with the FX4 Package for max adventure

Photo: Ford

Splash Package includes orange grille nostrils

Photo: Ford

Yes. These are called nostrils

Photo: Ford

2022 Ford Ranger Splash features a unique carbon grain interior

Photo: Ford

Splash Package includes orange contrast stitching on the steering wheel

Photo: Ford

But if you really want to do it up, the Ford Ranger will also be available with a Splash Limited Edition package. Emphasis on limited here — every few months, Ford will release an exclusive new exterior color and cap production at a few hundred.

“Ranger customers love to personalize their trucks — more than 80 percent customize their Ranger with an appearance package — and with Splash, we’re giving them something exclusive,” said Chad Callandar, Ford Ranger marketing manager. “Every few months, we’re going to roll out another exterior color for Ranger that will be offered one time only and in very limited quantities.”

The first will be the Splash – Snow Edition, which’ll likely be a frosty shade of white. Or maybe it’ll be inspired by the rapper, another sensation of that bygone and beloved decade.

Better yet for folks who love customization? The Splash Package works with the Ranger’s off-road-ready FX2 Package and FX4 Package, which means you can take that Ranger Splash down to the beach for some sun and surf. As it should be.

The Splash Package will be available on 2022 Ford Ranger XLT and Lariat SuperCrew models at a mere $1,495 on top of the sticker price. Not a bad deal for a nice dose of nostalgia, right?