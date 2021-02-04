No Comments

Ford Reveals Bronco 4600 Stock Class Vehicle

The Bronco 4600 enters ULTRA4 competition this year

Photo: Ford

Ford on Wednesday revealed its all-new Bronco 4600 race vehicle, which begins running in the ULTRA4 stock class. The new racer will join the Bronco 4400 truck, three of which are vying for victory this weekend at the 2021 King of the Hammers.

The new Bronco 4600 takes a stock 2021 Ford Bronco two-door with the Sasquatch Package and 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. The SUV adds a High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension System tuned specifically for racing. Additional upgrades include a Dana AdvanTEK e-locking front differential, a Dynatrac ProRock XD60 rear axle with an ARB 35-spline Air Locker, and a Geiser Brothers roll cage. The Ford Bronco 4600 is also the first to offer FIA-certified Recaro race shells.

“Bronco 4600 underscores how ready the all-new Bronco is for competition and how Ford Performance is committed to driving the brand’s success across multiple off-road series,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports.

“We look forward to off-road racing teams coming to this platform and to Ford Performance stepping up to continuously enhance the state of the art in off-road racing for them,” Rushbrook added.

Photos: New Ford Bronco 4600

The fierce, familiar face of the Bronco 4600

Photo: Ford

An iconic profile with ‘war paint’

Photo: Ford

Bronco 4600 gets FIA-certified Recaro shells

Photo: Ford

Also underscoring that readiness: the Bronco 4600’s war paint. Bronco designer Scott Guan says the paint scheme carries notes inspired by the 1969 Baja 1000-winning Bronco, incorporating Race Red, Oxford White, and Velocity Blue as well as matte black elements.

Riding in the Bronco 4600 will be the likes of Vaughn Gittin Jr., Loren Healy, and Jason Scherer — all of whom are competing in this week’s King of the Hammers in the Bronco 4400. Scherer will team with Bailey Cole, former Score Baja 1000 winner. A third team will include brothers Brad and Roger Lovell, the former of whom has a track record including wins in ULTRA4 competition.

Testing for the Bronco 4600 gets underway in February, and it will enter ULTRA4 competition later this year.

