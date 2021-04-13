No Comments

[PHOTOS] Meet the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport Venture

Photo: Mazda

Mazda has delivered yet another special-edition Miata. This time, lucky drivers in the United Kingdom will have a chance to take home the new 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport Venture. Here’s a look at its exclusive features.

Athletic design

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport Venture sets itself apart from your garden-variety Miata with a number of exclusive styling cues. It dons a gray fabric ragtop, a Deep Crystal Blue Mica paint job, 16-inch bright alloy wheels, and silver-trimmed exterior mirrors. On the inside, it keeps up the silver theme with Light Stone-colored Nappa leather seating and silver roll hoop trim. Under the hood, it packs a 129-horsepower 1.5-liter engine. And when it comes to features, expect to equipped similarly to the Sport trim level.

“When it comes to driver engagement, the current generation MX-5 has already established itself as a benchmark sports car, and with the 2021 Mazda MX-5, and now the Sport Venture, we continue to offer one of the most exciting and satisfying to drive cars money can buy,” stated Jeremy Thomson, the Managing Director of Mazda Motors UK. He further described the Miata as the most iconic model in the Mazda lineup, thanks to its thrilling driving dynamics.

This special-edition sports car takes its name from the 2014 Mazda Miata Sport Venture. It boasted similar silver accents, but a choice of two different paint options: Deep Crystal Blue and Titanium Flash. It offered roadster coupe and ragtop body styles, unlike its 2021 namesake. The OG Sport Venture drew power from a 1.8-liter engine, and was limited to a run of just 1,219 models.

Much like the dozens of other limited-run Miata models that have come and gone over the years, the Sport Venture edition will also be produced in limited quantities. It’ll be capped at just 160 units.

The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport Venture will arrive in UK Mazda dealerships this month.