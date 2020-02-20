No Comments

Play INFINITI Fast Forward at the Canadian International Auto Show

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, INFINITI’s “Fast Forward” vintage arcade game pays tribute to the halcyon days of arcade gaming in the 1980’s.

Photo: INFINITI

At the Canadian International Auto Show, INFINITI celebrated 30 years of high-tech, futuristic luxury with a new retro-inspired arcade game, dubbed INFINITI Fast Forward.

Racing from the past to the future

Photo: INFINITI

Hearkening back to the heyday of arcade gaming, INFINITI Fast Forward is an 80’s-inspired driving game, created just for the Canadian market. The game could be playing in three arcade cabinets at the INFINITI booth at the Canadian International Auto Show.

In each five-minute gaming session, players get to take control of INFINITI from the past, present, and future. You’d start out with the Q45 sedan, and eventually progressing to the G35 coupe, QX50 luxury crossover, and the QX inspiration. Instead of run-of-the-mill power-ups, players could collect and upgrade their cars with INFINITI’s innovative technologies, including the Around View Monitor, Blind Spot Warning, and Lane Departure Warning. While the game lets you play with virtual versions of real INFINITI models and technology, the gameplay itself isn’t your average Sunday drive — each course will feature plenty of hazards to dodge, and even allow you to enter a contest to win real-life prizes.

See the future of INFINITI

The INFINITI Qs Inspiration sport sedan concept made its national debut today at the 2020 Canadian International Auto Show. Photo: INFINITI

Of course, the INFINITI booth offered plenty of fun aside from its games. This year, the INFINITI Qs made its national debut at CIAS.

“The Qs Inspiration Concept precedes a new-generation electrified production model from INFINITI, one of a series of advanced-powertrain road cars to be launched in the years ahead,” stated Adam Paterson, the managing director of INFINITI Canada. He describes the EV revolution as the perfect opportunity for INFINITI to re-establish itself as a high-performance, eco-friendly brand.

In addition to its sporty good looks, the Qs Inspiration Concept boasts an elevated driving position, an ergonomic cockpit layout, and a spacious, relaxing passenger seat. It also sports an eye-catching new body type with distinct proportions, thanks to its electric powertrain.

You can visit the INFINITI booth at the Canadian International Auto Show, which runs from February 13-23, 2020.