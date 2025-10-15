A Porsche for $850 ? This One Spent Years Rotting Underground

Originally buried by a heavy equipment operator, the Porsche 911S was uncovered as a rusted shell—but with its official Porsche VIN still intact.

First introduced in 1966, the Porsche 911S holds a special place in the brand’s history. It’s typically considered a desirable collector car, with clean examples often commanding high auction values. In this case, condition took a backseat to backstory.

Accidental Burial Left the Car Stripped and Unusable

The car’s decline began with a mishap. According to Supercar Blondie, a heavy equipment operator mistakenly buried the 911S years ago during what appears to have been construction or land-clearing work. It remained underground and forgotten until it was recently recovered.

Once unearthed, the extent of the damage became clear. The coupe had no drivetrain, no glass, no interior, and the body was severely corroded. Still, one critical detail remained intact: a verified Porsche VIN, confirming its model and year. That alone gave it formal identity, even if no practical use.

The Porsche 911S accidentally buried years ago – © Bring a Trailer

Viral Video Turned a Wreck Into a Story

The vehicle was featured by Dennis Collins, a YouTuber known for recovering rare and abandoned vehicles. As shown in the video, the car’s condition was beyond restoration—but its bizarre history gave it appeal. Collins described it as “air-cooled,” a joke referencing both the 911‘s traditional engine design and the fact that the car had no windows.

As reported by the same source, the video’s tone leaned into humor. The speedometer didn’t work, the aftermarket CD player was dead, and the shell looked ready for a junkyard.

Unexpected Outcome at Online Auction

Collins listed the vehicle on Bring a Trailer, a platform known for its wide range of car listings—from show-ready restorations to parts-only shells. Given the car’s notoriety, there was some hope for an enthusiastic buyer.

Still, the bidding closed at just $850, far below what a functioning 911S might sell for. Collins had previously sold a rough 911 for around $8,000, making the result unexpectedly low—but not without meaning.