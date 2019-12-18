No Comments

Porsche Presents Its Star Wars Ship Design

Photo: Porsche

In October, I reported the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker film would feature a new starship designed by Porsche. At the time, I thought we would have to wait for the premiere to discover what it looks like, but the automaker has revealed it just a week early.

Developed over the course of two months by design teams in Weissach and San Francisco, the fantasy starship is named the Tri-Wing S-91x Pegasus Starfighter. The company will present a 5-foot-long detailed model during the Star Wars film premiere in Los Angeles.

Though Porsche no doubt took great car to inject as many of its signature design elements into the starship, I must say it looks a lot more like a starship from a galaxy far, far away than anything the automaker has ever sent to a dealership showroom.

Photo: Porsche

That’s not to say Porsche didn’t try. It says the way the starship’s front air inlets and headlights go together is a modeled after the Taycan, and that the louvered rear area behind the droid unit is inspired by the next-gen 911. The four-point daytime running lights at the front, though, are somewhat recognizable.

“This collaboration is an amazing opportunity to merge the design aesthetics of Porsche and Star Wars. I found it to be creatively challenging and extremely inspiring,” says Doug Chiang, Vice President and Executive Creative Director for Lucasfilm. “It is thrilling to infuse Star Wars with Porsche styling to create an iconic new spaceship that could exist both on Earth or in the cinematic universe.”

The Pegasus starship will be part of the New Republic fleet, so Porsche fans can feel at ease in knowing that the company is one of the good guys. For my part, I look forward to seeing the ship tonight at my midnight showing of the movie!