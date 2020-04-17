No Comments

Porsche Taycan Wins Two 2020 World Car Awards

Photo: Porsche

The Porsche Taycan is the only car to have been recognized not once but twice in the prestigious 2020 World Car Awards.

The German automaker’s new electric sports car was named the 2020 World Luxury Car as well as the 2020 World Performance Car, claiming two of the five available awards.

A total of 86 international car journalists judged more than 50 new cars by secret ballot to determine the winners, which were announced during an online conference streamed live from the Dehli Auto Show.

With these new trophies to add to its cabinet, the Porsche Taycan, which was launched last year, has now already won about 40 international prizes, including Top Gear’s “Car of the Year.”

The odds were in Porsche’s favor to win both of the awards. The Porsche 911 had also been named a finalist for 2020 World Luxury Car, as well as a finalist for 2020 World Performance Car along with the Porsche 718 Spyder/Cayman GT4.

Photo: Porsche

“This double win…underlines what we wanted to achieve when we developed the Taycan,” said Porsche executive Michael Steiner. “We wanted to create a driver-focused, fully electric sports car that can take on any Performance Car. At the same time we focused on uncompromised everyday-usability and contemporary, digital luxury and comfort for four passengers. We are delighted that the WCOTY jury rewards these efforts.”

Seven respected international design experts were also asked to review the 25 finalists across four categories to determine the winner of the 2020 World Car Design of the Year. Though the Taycan ultimately did not win that award, it was featured among the top five.

When Porsche announced it would make its first fully-electric sports car, some fans were concerned it would dilute the brand’s performance-focused identity. Whether these concerns were misplaced or not, Porsche was very sensitive to the sentiment when developing the car. Its success is a testament to the company’s commitment to ensuring the Taycan was fully deserving of the Porsche badge.

From Oliver Blume, Porsche chairman and CEO: “We see ourselves as pioneers of sustainable mobility and have brought an emotive as well as highly innovative sports car to the road with the Taycan — fully electric and 100 percent Porsche.”