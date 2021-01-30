No Comments

Practical Tips for Driving With Anxiety

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, “anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the U.S., affecting 40 million adults in the United States age 18 and older, or 18.1% of the population every year.” While anxiety affects different people in different ways, one of the worst times for it to strike is when you’re on the road.

Since I’ve been driving with anxiety for just about as long as I’ve been driving, I thought it might be helpful to share some of the ways I’ve found to deal with it. Keep in mind; this is not meant to be read as legitimate medical advice, just a few things that have worked for me.

Stress less: Drive a family-friendly vehicle

Get a co-pilot

Unless your anxiety becomes worse around other people, it might be worth bringing along a buddy to take your mind off of things — especially on longer trips. You can swap stories, jam out to some music, tell jokes, whatever works. It’s also important to note that your co-pilot doesn’t have to be physically present. If you feel your anxiety peaking while you’re driving alone, you can always call a friend or loved one — but please use hands-free calling.

Listen to a something

One of the ways I’ve banished my anxiety behind the wheel is to listen to podcasts. Of course, you can also turn to audiobooks if that’s more your style. I routinely find myself turning to shows produced by the McElroy family, which include the hysterical (but decidedly NSFW) show “My Brother, My Brother and Me,” the more narrative but still funny actual play podcast “The Adventure Zone,” and the family-friendly and wildly educational medical history program “Sawbones.” One family member even hosts one called “The Empty Bowl,” which he describes as a “meditative podcast about cereal” that he started because of his struggles with anxiety.

Try to enjoy the drive

It can be hard to enjoy anything when your anxiety starts to spike, but taking a deep breath and trying to enjoy the cathartic effects of driving may help you calm down. Try to focus on the road, don’t pay attention to how far you are from your destination, and don’t let other drivers’ behavior get into your head. If you need to, remember that you can always pull off at the next exit, regroup, and start again later.

Driving with anxiety isn’t always easy, but it doesn’t have to be scary. If these ideas don’t work for you, don’t stop trying to find what does. You’ve got this!

No need to worry: Certified technicians can keep your car good as new