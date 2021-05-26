Pricing and Updates for 2022 Chevrolet Equinox
The 2022 Chevrolet Equinox will boast a revised trim level lineup, adjusted pricing, and some updates to both its interior and exterior. Here’s a look at what’s new on this family favorite SUV.
Updated features
The Equinox sports fresh styling for the 2022 model year. Both its front and rear ends boast a new look, accented by LED daytime running lights. On the inside, it comes standard with a 7-inch touch-screen infotainment system, a redesigned dashboard, and easy-to-use smartphone compatibility.
In terms of safety tech, the LS now offers standard automatic high beams, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, and Teen Driver mode for the youngsters in your family.
All models will sport the 170-horsepower 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mill, paired with a six-speed automatic. As we’ve previously reported, the 252-horsepower turbo engine won’t be making a comeback for the 2022 model year.
Pricing changes and trim structure revamp
For the latest model year, Chevy is pruning the base-trim L model from the Equinox’s lineup. That means the LS trim will be the new entry-level Equinox.
With its fancier new base trim level, the Equinox will start at $26,995, which includes its $1,195 destination fee. That’s a whole $2,000 higher than the base-trim 2021 Equinox. However, the 2022 model is $600 more affordable than the 2021 Equinox LS.
The Equinox L isn’t a big loss to the lineup — Chevrolet put it on the market as a budget-friendly option, designed to be more affordable than competitors in its segment. However, the Equinox L’s minimalistic approach to convenience amenities and driver-assist technology didn’t deliver what families were looking for.
That said, the new base trim level will deliver more of what drivers are looking for, and at a better price than the previous LS. The 2022 Chevrolet Equinox will arrive on dealership lots later this summer.
