Protect Your Steering Wheel with a Cover

For a quick update or way to inexpensively personalize the look of your cabin, consider covering your steering wheel. A steering wheel cover protects your steering wheel from damage, offers you a better grip on your wheel, and depending on the type of cover you choose, is a subtle or standout decorative addition to your car interior. Plus, you can install the steering wheel cover on your own — no need for a service appointment.

Protecting your steering wheel from damage is important, especially if you’re planning to sell it, according to YourMechanic.com writer Valerie Johnston.

Steering wheel covers are available in different materials, colors, and styles.

“Leather is one of the most popular materials chosen for a steering wheel cover. It is attractive and provides a strong grip. They are also easy to clean with soapy water and a soft cloth,” according to Johnston.

Steering wheel covers are also available in wood, which makes a lovely addition to your cabin if it boasts complimentary trim.

“These clip in place and provide a unique design element to your vehicle,” according to Johnston.

If you need a steering wheel cover with more grip than what a leather cover can provide, Johnston suggests a rubber steering wheel cover. For a pop of color, you can easily install a cover made from synthetic mesh, she adds.

If you’re looking to make a chilly day more bearable, TheDrive.com reviewers Linsay Thomas and Norah Tarichia recommend covers made from faux wool or faux fleece.

“They are designed for people who would like to warm up their steering wheels during the cold season. They come in a variety of colors,” they write.

Steering wheel covers are also a subtle way to showcase your favorite team, movie, or character. Or keep it simple with a cover that matches the décor of your car’s cabin. A quick search on Amazon reveals covers with many colors, stripes, and patterns as well as ones in basic black.

If you decide to cover your steering wheel, make sure you regularly clean it. A study from CarRentals.com revealed that the steering wheel of a car is covered in more bacteria than a cellphone, public toilet seat, and public elevator buttons.