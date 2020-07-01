No Comments

Quick Ways to Remove Scratches from Your Car’s Glass Windows

If your car’s window or windshield has a shallow scratch across its surface, you can easily minimize its conspicuousness or remove it completely by filling the crevice. Here’s a basic guide on how to remove a scratch from the glass.

Photo: The News Wheel

Step 1: Inspect the scratch

A scratch isn’t the same as a crack or chip. If your car’s glass has the latter, it could grow and worsen into a much larger problem. If the scratch is shallow enough that you don’t actually feel it when you run your finger over it, continue to the next step. But if it’s deep enough to feel, you should contact a professional.

Photo: The News Wheel

Step 2: Choose your solution

There are a variety of scratch-filling solutions you can use on glass, differing in cost, ease of obtaining, ease of application, and effectiveness.

The most effective is cerium oxide (aka jeweler’s rouge), which you’d need to purchase. It requires careful application following the product’s directions and a buffing tool. It’ll last the longest and have the highest success rate if applied correctly.

An easier solution is using a clear acrylic nail polish, applying a couple coats and wiping off excess with nail polish remover.

The cheapest solution is a combination of baking soda and white, non-gel toothpaste, which you may have to reapply every year if the scratch reappears.

Photo: The News Wheel

Step 3: Identify the scratch

Make sure the damaged spot on the glass is obvious by marking it off with painter’s tape or a dry-erase marker on the opposite side.

Photo: The News Wheel

Step 4: Clean the glass

Start by preparing the surface for treatment. Spray it with a suitable glass cleaner and wiping it with a microfiber cloth to remove any dirt or residue.

Photo: The News Wheel

Step 5: Apply the repair product

Depending on the product you’re using, apply it properly and carefully to the damaged area. Apply multiple coats, letting the solution dry each time before reapplying, until you don’t see a scratch in the glass anymore. Keep the area around the glass clean, wiping up any unintentional drips or smears so no other spots become damaged.

There’s no guarantee that these solutions will work, so if you aren’t having success filling the scratch yourself, you should pay a professional to fix it for you.

