Somehow, The Ranger and Bronco Raptors Just Got More Powerful

Photo: Ford

They say that you can never have too much of a good thing. And when it comes to the Ranger Raptor and Bronco Raptor, Ford very clearly agrees. On Thursday, the automaker announced a new software calibration from Ford Performance Parts that punches both beasts’ output up a pretty hefty amount.

Available for the all-new Ranger Raptor and the 2022-24 Bronco Raptor, this upgrade increases throttle response and shift scheduling for the 3.0-liter EcoBoost. The result: max output of 455 horsepower and 536 lb-ft of torque for both vehicles. That’s up from 405 ponies and 430 lb-ft in the Ranger and 418 horsies and 440 lb-ft in the Bronco.

In a word: Ridiculous.

The Ford Performance Parts recalibration will set Raptor owners back just $825 dollars. And if you attend the upcoming Raptor Rally at the Ford Performance Racing School in Fairfield, Utah, you’ll get a 20% discount on your purchase of the calibration upgrades and other accessories at the Ford Performance Parts website. Or, if you have the equivalent in Ford Pass Rewards points, you can just use that.

Both the Bronco Raptor Calibration and Ranger Raptor Calibration are available to purchase through Ford Performance’s website, can be installed by your Ford dealer, and are backed by a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty.

Don’t have a Raptor but want to beef up your Bronco? Ford Performance also offers calibration kits for 2021-24 models powered by the 2.3-liter EcoBoost or 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. For the former, output increases to 330 horsepower and 385 lb-ft of torque. Recalibration kicks the EcoBoost V6’s output to 355 horsepower and 433 lb-ft of torque.