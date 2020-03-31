No Comments

Rare Fuel-Injected Corvette Found in a Pile of Garbage

Everybody knows the phrase “one person’s trash is another person’s treasure,” but what’s less common is “one person’s treasure is literally buried under another person’s trash.” Well, that’s exactly what happened when a highly rare fuel-injected 1965 Corvette C2 was uncovered in a central Ohio garage late in February. And by uncovered, I really do mean uncovered.

The story began in the late 1960s when the Vette’s owner parked their ride in their garage, where it was eventually completely covered by more than 50 years of random junk. A photograph taken by the towing company that recovered the car and later uploaded by The Drive shows the garage packed from floor to ceiling with objects like step-ladders, tables, a lawnmower, and various unidentifiable bits of detritus; hardly a fitting home for a vehicle like this

What makes this Corvette special?

Finding a 1965 Corvette in good condition hiding under a pile of garbage is strange enough as it is, but it didn’t take the towing company long to realize that they’d stumbled onto a truly rare find. What makes this particular sports car so special is its unique “fuel injection” badging, which signifies that it houses a 5.4-liter Rochester fuel-injected L84 V8 engine under the hood. Chevy produced a grand total of just 771 fuel-injected Corvettes in 1965 before pulling the plug entirely in favor of a cheaper, more powerful big-block V8.

In addition to being part of a near-forgotten slice of automotive history, the Corvette is in surprisingly good shape. For starters, there’s next to no rust on the exterior, and none on the frame. Its odometer reads only 47,000 as well, which is impressive considering it’s more than 50 years old. The only downside is that it’s not currently running, and its next lucky owner will likely have to jimmy with the engine to make it compatible with unleaded gas.

Regardless of how much work it needs, this Corvette is the find of a lifetime, and would be the crown jewel of any Chevrolet enthusiast’s collection.

