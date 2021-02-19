No Comments

3 Reasons To Drive a Car Instead of Taking the Subway

New York City

Photo: Nout Gons

If you live in a big city, you have several transportation options at your disposal. While taking the subway may be the go-to choice of many, here are a few reasons why you may want to drive a car instead.

1. Pollution

A recent study conducted by New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine found that many subway stations have higher pollution ratings than what is considered safe. These stations include ones in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. The worst was Christopher Street station in Manhattan, which had more pollution than some of the world’s most polluted cities.

Although cars also contribute to air pollution, you can take actions to reduce your in-car pollution, such as keeping your distance from other vehicles and using an air purifier. There are no equivalent actions you can take in a subway.

2. Cleanliness

Subways have a reputation for being dirty, and for good reason. Countless people ride them, potentially leaving messes and spreading germs. On the other hand, only you, your friends, and family members ride in your car, so you don’t have to worry about the cleanliness of strangers. You can also more easily keep your car clean and sanitize it as often as you wish.

3. Accessibility

Currently, about 25 percent of New York City subway stations are wheelchair accessible. While other cities may have a greater percentage of accessible stations, subways in general have a lot of improvements to make before they can be convenient for everyone to use. Depending on the model, a car may likely be the more accessible option for commuters.

There are advantages and disadvantages to traveling by both car and subway, so be sure to keep these aforementioned reasons in mind and weigh your options carefully when deciding which is better for your needs and preferences.