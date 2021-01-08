No Comments

Reasons Your Car Door Isn’t Closing Correctly

Photo: The News Wheel

In my house, the door to the bathroom won’t stay open. So, if I’m standing at the sink, it eventually hits me in the back — it’s a slight tap and doesn’t hurt at all, but it’s infuriating. According to home improvement experts, the door hinges are out of alignment. It appears to be an easy fix, but I doubt I’ll ever fix it, and that’s okay because it’s not a serious safety issue. Unlike, of course, a car door doesn’t open or close properly. That’s a serious safety issue that needs repair ASAP.

Comprised latch

If your car door seems to be failing at one of its only jobs — to stay closed — you might have a damaged or comprised latch.

“Try spraying some WSD-40 or oil on the latch mechanism. Wait a few minutes and then remove any grunge or grime from the latch with a clean rag,” advises Family Handyman writer Robert Lacivita.

Lacivita warns against “closing” the latch when cleaning it. After cleaning is done, try the door handles several times before you push the door to close.

Even if it’s not working as it should, your door’s latch may not actually be damaged; according to Lacivita, it can close accidentally. Compare the suspect latch to the appearance or the latches on the working doors.

“If it is in the closed position (no opening), take a screwdriver and gently push up on or rotate the latch while operating the door handle to release the latch,” he suggests.

Seek a mechanic’s expertise if the latch looks worn or damaged, Lacivita adds.

Door components

Sometimes its components in the door such as the handles, anchors, or hinges that lead to a faulty closing door.

Electrical system

If your car doors are equipped with power locks, there’s a chance your improperly closing door is a result of an electrical system malfunction. If that’s the reason, you’ll need special tools to make the repair, so it might be better to hand this task off to a professional.

Mother Nature

Cold temperatures might put a freeze on your car locks. Any moisture, too, can seep into the mechanism, causing opening or closing issues with the door. Lacivita recommends a quick fix with a spray of deicer or WD-40 on the lock.