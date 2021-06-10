No Comments

Red-Hot Hyundai Reports Record Sales in May

Hyundai Elantra sales more than doubled in May

Photo: Hyundai

May was another sizzling month for Hyundai Motor America. The automaker achieved a new all-time sales record, obliterating its previous mark — set in April — by more than 16 percent.

Overall, Hyundai sold 90,017 vehicles for the month. That’s 56 percent more than it was able to sell in May 2020. It was also a big leap past the previous month’s all-time record of 77,523 units sold.

Retail and fleet sales both soared for Hyundai. Retail hit an all-time record of 84,351 sales, which comes out to a 54 percent increase. Fleet was up 95 percent with 5,666 units moved.

“It’s a great achievement for the entire organization to set a new monthly total and retail sales record for the third month in a row,” said Randy Parker, Hyundai Motor America’s senior vice president of national sales. “Consumer demand across the Hyundai lineup remains strong and we continue to work closely with our manufacturing and supply chain partners to meet this extraordinary demand.”

Hyundai’s top sellers for May 2021

Hyundai’s SUVs and sedans both had a stellar month of sales. On the SUV side, the Tucson led the way with 18,848 units moved, a 21 percent increase. The Santa Fe was up 35 percent on the strength of 12,868 sales. The Kona sold 9,731 units for a 49 percent gain. The Palisade grew 2 percent with 8,051 sales. The Venue more than doubled its sales, moving 3,615 units for a 119 percent increase.

The leading sedan for Hyundai was the Elantra, which sold 18,821 units and was up 147 percent. The Sonata wasn’t far behind, with 13,487 sales and a 130 percent increase. The Accent had a strong month too, gaining 43 percent with 2,162 sales. The Ioniq lineup more than tripled its sales, moving 2,174 units for a 247 percent increase.

For more information on Hyundai sales, new models, and more, check out our ongoing coverage here at The News Wheel.