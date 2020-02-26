No Comments

[PHOTOS] See the Refreshed 2021 Chevrolet Equinox

The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet’s bestselling Equinox SUV is getting a refresh for the 2021 model year, complete with a new trim level, new design details, and more widely available safety features.

For 2021, the Equinox joins several of its Chevrolet siblings in offering a sporty, dark-accented RS trim to join the model’s L, LS, LT, and Premier levels. On the exterior, the Equinox RS features 19-inch Dark Android wheels, black bowtie logos and badging, black side rails, and a gloss black grille. Unique interior details include black interior upholstery, red stitching throughout, and an RS shift knob.

The new model year also brings some updates for the top-of-the-line Equinox Premier trim. This upscale model’s exterior gets 19-inch machine-faced wheels, LED headlights and taillights, and a gloss black grille with chrome inserts. The new liftgate projects a logo when opened. Inside, the Premier shows off French stitching and a console finished in high black gloss.

Across the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox lineup, each trim receives redesigned front and rear fascias and what Chevy is calling a “more aggressive” grille.

The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier

Photo: Chevrolet

The Equinox offers a wide range of advanced safety features, and they’re available on more trims for 2021. These available systems include:

Automatic Parking Assist (new for 2021)

HD Surround Vision

Camera-based Adaptive Cruise Control

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Front and Rear Park Assist

Safety Alert Seat

The Equinox is already well-stocked with standard safety tech, and this continues for 2021. All trims come equipped with:

IntelliBeam headlamps

Forward Collision Alert

Front Pedestrian Braking

Automatic Emergency Braking

Rear Vision Camera

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Following Distance Indicator

Equinox powertrain options are unchanged for 2021. The vehicle can be equipped with either a 170-horsepower 1.5-liter turbo engine and six-speed automatic transmission or a 252-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo engine and nine-speed automatic transmission. AWD is available on all trims except the base L.

According to Chevrolet, the refreshed 2021 Equinox will be available at dealerships starting sometime this fall.

