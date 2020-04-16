Reminder: Don’t Speed During the Quarantine
If you’re a vehicle owner, you might be enjoying one unexpected benefit of the COVID-19 lockdowns: a lack of traffic. Combine that with pleasantly-low gas prices and it can definitely be tempting to speed when you take your auto out for the occasional essential errand. Police have reported an increase in speeders during this time, from the U.S. to the UK.
Smart Safety: Discover the benefits of OnStar and Connected Services
A global speeding trend
According to Reuters, police in Los Angeles and London have cited drivers for speeding over 100 miles an hour. In Germany, North Rhine-Westphalia law enforcement claimed 30 percent of drivers went over the speed limit in March. The annual rate of speeders in this area is 5-8 percent.
During the first week of April, average vehicle speeds surged in the nation’s five largest metropolitan areas: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim; New York-Newark-Jersey City; Chicago-Naperville-Elgin; Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, and Detroit-Warren-Dearborn. INRIX, a transportation analytics firm, confirms that the average speed on state highways, interstate highways, and expressways increased by as much as 75 percent in these five regions, when compared with January and February stats.
And even though traffic in Washington, D.C. has dropped 80 percent in March compared with January, police have confirmed a 20 percent surge in speeding tickets during March. 40 percent of these citations involved drivers who were going 21-25 mph above the legal speed limit.
Safe driving reminder
These stats provide a timely reminder to observe the speed limit when you’re taking your vehicle for a spin during the quarantine. After all, coronavirus is enough of a concern to deal with on a daily basis without adding to that the hazard of reckless driving.
For a refresher on safe driving, browse this article. And reconsider what type of music you listen to behind the wheel, since a recent study confirms a link between faster music and faster driving speeds.
Car Care During the Quarantine: How to know when it’s time for new tires
Whitney Russell is a current resident of Dayton, though her spirit can be found beach-bumming on Puerto Rico (the land of her half-Puerto Rican heritage). When not adventuring through the exciting world of car news, she can be found hiking with her husband and their two dogs, motorcycling, visiting her cute nephews and nieces, discovering new memes, reorganizing and/or decorating some corner of the world, researching random things, and escaping into a great movie, poem, or short story. See more articles by Whitney.