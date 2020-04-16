No Comments

Reminder: Don’t Speed During the Quarantine

Even if there are few cars on the roads these days, make sure to observe the speed limit signs

Photo: getbrett via Pixabay

If you’re a vehicle owner, you might be enjoying one unexpected benefit of the COVID-19 lockdowns: a lack of traffic. Combine that with pleasantly-low gas prices and it can definitely be tempting to speed when you take your auto out for the occasional essential errand. Police have reported an increase in speeders during this time, from the U.S. to the UK.

A global speeding trend

As coronavirus empties streets, speeders hit the gas – Reuters https://t.co/Aj2S0G2d51 pic.twitter.com/buK52v8JS7 — #EUSOULULA (@anisionogueira) April 15, 2020

According to Reuters, police in Los Angeles and London have cited drivers for speeding over 100 miles an hour. In Germany, North Rhine-Westphalia law enforcement claimed 30 percent of drivers went over the speed limit in March. The annual rate of speeders in this area is 5-8 percent.

During the first week of April, average vehicle speeds surged in the nation’s five largest metropolitan areas: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim; New York-Newark-Jersey City; Chicago-Naperville-Elgin; Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, and Detroit-Warren-Dearborn. INRIX, a transportation analytics firm, confirms that the average speed on state highways, interstate highways, and expressways increased by as much as 75 percent in these five regions, when compared with January and February stats.

And even though traffic in Washington, D.C. has dropped 80 percent in March compared with January, police have confirmed a 20 percent surge in speeding tickets during March. 40 percent of these citations involved drivers who were going 21-25 mph above the legal speed limit.

Safe driving reminder

Free first responders to help those who really need it by sticking to speed limits during the COVID-19 lockdowns

Photo: Franz via Pixabay

These stats provide a timely reminder to observe the speed limit when you’re taking your vehicle for a spin during the quarantine. After all, coronavirus is enough of a concern to deal with on a daily basis without adding to that the hazard of reckless driving.

For a refresher on safe driving, browse this article. And reconsider what type of music you listen to behind the wheel, since a recent study confirms a link between faster music and faster driving speeds.

