No Comments

Report: Ford Mustang Going Electric by 2028

Ford reveals the seventh-gen Mustang this month

Photo: Ford

We’re inside of two weeks from the grand reveal of the seventh-generation Ford Mustang, but folks are already looking ahead to gen eight. According to a report, Ford is likely to take its legendary muscle car down the path of its competitors at Dodge, making the Mustang all-electric by 2028.

Throwing it Back: 2023 F-150 gets a two-tone Heritage Edition

Last month, Ford revealed that the 2024 Ford Mustang will break cover on Sept. 14. That muscle car has been in development for quite some time and is rumored to move the pony car onto the CD6 platform that underpins the Ford Explorer. This would also open the next-gen Mustang up to options like all-wheel drive and hybrid engines.

However, the scuttlebutt is that Ford has scrapped plans to drop a hybrid into the S650 Mustang, likely carrying over the engine lineup from the current generation at launch. That’s not to say this couldn’t change during the gen-seven Mustang’s abbreviated lifetime, but it doesn’t seem to be in the cards at the moment.

Ford already has an electric Mustang in the stable (despite the protests of the haterrrrs)

Photo: Ford

But electrification comes for all, and it appears that the Mustang’s number is getting called by 2028. According to Autoweek, the seventh-gen Mustang will have a shorter shelf life than its predecessor, giving way to a Mustang EV for the 2029 model year. That pony should share the same platform as the Mustang Mach-E, the Ford EV that has been a source of scorn for purists since its debut.

Will Ford follow Dodge’s example with ICE Mustang’s farewell?

With five more years or so of ICE-powered Mustangs ahead, Ford should be giving those folks plenty of time and opportunity to say their goodbyes. Dodge recently revealed its electric Charger Daytona SRT concept and plans to replace the current Challenger and Charger after the 2023 model year.

Ford may even take a similar tack to Dodge, which is bringing back classic names like the Super Bee as part of the muscle cars’ farewells. Can we hope for a revival of the Cobra R or Boss 302 Laguna Seca in a few years?

Whatever the middle-distant future holds, the near-future is certain: Ford reveals the seventh-gen Mustang on Sept. 14, and it could answer some of those lingering questions about what comes next.