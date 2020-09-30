No Comments

Ring Announces New Security Systems for Your Car

The Ring doorbell has changed the way you monitor your front door. Now the Amazon subsidy, which was founded in 2013, is turning its lens on the automotive industry to deliver greater car security and peace of mind when your car is out of your sight.

“We are constantly inventing based on customer feedback. My email is printed on our packaging so customers can easily reach me, and one of the most common requests I get is to offer the same protection for cars as we do for homes,” said Jamie Siminoff, founder and chief inventor of Ring.

The Ring recently announced several solutions for your car — Ring Car Alarm, Ring Car Cam, and Ring Car Connect.

The wireless Ring Car Alarm integrates into an OBD-11 port, a feature most cars have. If your car gets broken into or towed, the alarm will send you an alert via the Ring app. Once you receive an event alert, you can sound the alarm.

The Ring Car Cam borrows features from its home security side to watch over your car. The Ring Car Cam will record any bumps or break-ins your car suffers. You will get a real-time alert on your phone, and then you can view the situation. Other features of the Ring Car Cam include Emergency Crash Assist and Traffic Stop. The former relays your location to emergency personnel while the latter records interactions with law enforcement, when prompted by the phrase, “Alexa, I’m being pulled over.” The recording saves to the cloud.

The Ring Car Connect system funnels alerts, recorded video, and vehicle stats to your smartphone. You’ll never again have to worry if forgot to lock your car door.

If you’re looking to upgrade the security of your car, these new options from the Ring are worth considering.