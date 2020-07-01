No Comments

Road Trips for Nature Lovers: 10 Incredible National Parks to Visit

America’s National Parks are on many people’s travel-related bucket lists — and for good reason. They boast breathtaking views, geographical wonders, and diverse ecosystems to delight any nature lover’s senses and spirit.

Stay Safe: Follow these helpful tips for sanitizing your car

Here are 10 articles covering some of our favorite spots to visit in the U.S. and the details you should know before heading on your next road trip.

*Please note: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, be sure to check the official websites of all national parks before heading out on your next adventure.

Located in the uppermost northwest corner of the country is Olympic National Park in Washington. This area of land is home to an array of stunning flora and fauna, including … Read more

Located on the banks of the Cuyahoga River, the Cuyahoga Valley National Park covers a vast expanse of 33,000 acres. You’ll find evergreen and deciduous forests, a variety of tributaries, and … Read more

Some like it cold while others like it hot. If you fall into the second category, you’ll want to add Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve to your travel list. Here’s a brief guide to … Read more

Conquer the rugged landscapes and soak in oceanfront vistas when you plan a trip to Acadia National Park in Maine. Sprawling over 49,052 acres, this park is a haven for … Read more

One of the largest national parks, Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park provides 265,769 acres of pristine wilderness for adventurers. Here are some essential things to know … Read more

Guadalupe Mountains National Park in Texas spans over 86,000 acres, offering streams, desert, and mountain landscapes for visitors to explore. The region was once part of … Read more

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park straddles both North Carolina and Tennessee, covering a total of 520,000 acres. Its stunning mountain views and diverse plant and animal … Read more

Big Bend National Park sprawls over 801,163 acres in southwest Texas. The park comprises the Chisos mountain range, Chihuahuan Desert, and Rio Grande. Due to its remote location … Read more

Grand Canyon National Park sprawls over 1,904 square miles — that’s slightly larger than Rhode Island. Elevations range from 2,000-8,000 feet and the region is known for its … Read more

Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado contains nearly 5,000 known archeological sites, which include 600 cliff dwellings that remain from when the Ancestral Pueblo people made … Read more

Looking for More? Indiana has plenty to offer for a virtual vacation