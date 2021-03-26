No Comments

Rumor: Will 2021 Corvette Production End in July?

Is the 2021 Corvette nearing the end of its production?

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette has had quite the journey over the last year. From COVID-19 delays to part shortages, the latest iteration of the legendary sports car has been through a lot. March marks the fourth month that the 2021 Corvette has been in production, and a new rumor states that production may cease in the second half of July.

Will Corvette production end in July?

The 2021 Corvette has been rolling out of General Motors’ production plants since December of last year. With orders being fulfilled and manufacturing moving at a quick but safe pace, things are finally running smoothly for the Corvette. Of course, with the promise of an all-new 2022 Corvette on the horizon, production on the 2021 model will be stopping at some point this year. According to a new rumor, the timeframe for this production wrap is the week of July 19.

This rumor comes from Corvette Blogger, who wrote that “the actual ending date may float somewhat depending on what happens between now and then.” With the aforementioned part shortages and necessary concerns/precautions surrounding the ongoing pandemic already delaying production, extensions past the rumored date are certainly possible.

The July timeframe of the rumor was also substantiated by Harlan Charles, Corvette’s product manager. In a conversation with the Corvette Today podcast, Charles mentioned that the switch from 2021 to 2022 Corvette production “may be more of a late summer than early summer.”

Having the 2021 Corvette’s production end in July makes sense for a number of reasons. First, it gives GM plenty of time to get a jumpstart on 2022 Corvette production. Second, it falls in line with GM’s timetable for beginning the promotion of the 2022 model, which is expected to kick off in April.

Do you think there’s any truth to the rumor that the 2021 Corvette will cease production the week of July 19? Let us know in the comments below!