Rumored 2021 Envision Pricing Leaks

Photo: Buick

Ever since Buick released a tantalizing glimpse of the all-new 2021 Envision, we’ve been wondering just how much its numerous upgrades will add to its overall cost. If an estimate from Motor1 is anything to go by, you should expect a price slightly higher than that of outgoing models, but lower than its premium appointments would imply.

Motor1’s Nico Ylanan recently reported that the stylish reimagining of Buick’s compact SUV is expected to start at $34,000 — a modest increase over the 2020 model, which costs a minimum of $33,500. Considering the drastic overhaul of the Envision’s appearance and interior features, a $500 bump doesn’t sound all that unreasonable.

The pricing information originally came from GM Authority’s Alex Luft, who secured the news from anonymous sources. They also stated that that there will be a total of four trim levels available for the new vehicle, “including Envision (base), followed by Preferred, Essence and range-topping Avenir.” It’s worth noting that this is the first time the Envision will be available in the Avenir level — Buick’s highest expression of luxury.

A new generation of Envision

As we’ve previously reported, the 2021 Envision has benefited from a top-to-bottom redesign. Outside, the SUV looks almost nothing like its predecessors, sporting a wide, athletic stance and some seriously edgy contours. Inside, its slanted infotainment display creates an air of asymmetrical sophistication, its numerous upholstery options offer high-class customization, and its largest-in-class dual-pane moonroof opens up the interior like never before.

Based on China’s Buick Envision S, the all-new edition is expected to utilize a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine and nine-speed automatic transmission to generate roughly 252 horsepower.

Additionally, the 2021 Envision will feature eight standard safety systems, including Automatic Emergency Braking, Forwards Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, and more.

Although Buick has yet to announce a definitive launch date, you can expect to see the all-new Envision on dealership lots in early 2021.

