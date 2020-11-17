No Comments

Safe Alternatives to Driveway Salt That Won’t Damage Your Car

Ways to melt ice on the pavement without using caustic sodium chloride

After an overnight freeze, your driveway can be dangerous to walk and park on if it’s coated in ice. You can easily melt that sheet of slick snow or frozen rain by scattering salt pellets, but that corrosive de-icer can also permanently damage your car. To avoid causing undue rust on your vehicle, you could instead use one of these car-safe alternatives to driveway salt.

Alfalfa meal

Farmer’s Almanac recommends using alfalfa meal, a 100 percent natural fertilizer ingredient. It’s not toxic and far less corrosive than other de-icers, while still containing small amounts of nitrogen that make it safe for local water systems. Plus, its rough, grainy texture adds traction when scattered on your driveway.

Beet juice

Some cities are using beet juice to melt road salt, and it’s a solution you can use at home.

Although sugar beet juice does effectively lower the freezing point of water on its own, its best use is diluted in water and combined with some salt. Home Reference recommends dissolving 1-1/2 cups of salt in 1 gallon of water and stirring in 8 ounces of beet juice.

Although you’re still using salt, which is bad for your car, this solution isn’t as corrosive as pure sodium chloride pellets are.

Calcium magnesium acetate

CMA has a far lower corrosion potential compared to other solutions because you won’t find chloride or sodium, so it’s better on your car and on the environment. Traditional salt-based ice melters can damage vegetation and pavement, in addition to your car, so this reportedly pet-friendly solution is effective, though much more expensive.

By their very nature, most de-icing solutions are corrosive and will damage your car, so you’ll be hard-pressed to find one that’s entirely safe for your vehicle. Your best bet is to always avoid de-icing agents that have a high amount of chloride (especially sodium chloride).

