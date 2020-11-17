No Comments

3 Tips for Safely Sharing the Road With a School Bus

Sharing the road with a school bus can be stressful, especially if you’re unsure about what safety protocols to follow. The next time you encounter a bus on the way to work or to the school drop-off lane, keep these tips in mind to have more peace of mind during your commute.

Protecting Your Kids on the Road: How to install a car seat

1. Don’t pass a stopped bus

If children are entering or exiting a school bus on an undivided road, you cannot pass the bus. Not only is this illegal in the majority of states, but it can also be dangerous for the children. To indicate that traffic must halt, a bus will turn on red or yellow flashing lights and extend a stop arm. However, when a bus stops on a divided highway, you can keep driving while in an opposing traffic lane for most states.

2. Keep your distance

When you come across a stopped bus, be sure to leave plenty of space between your car and the bus. The National Safety Council advises stopping at least 10 feet away from the bus so that kids have enough room to enter and exit the bus safely. If you notice another driver is waiting to pick up their kids from the bus, continue to stay put until their car begins moving.

3. Be cautious around children

As children wander to or from the bus, they can sometimes be unpredictable and unsafe, potentially crossing the street when they don’t have the right of way or weaving in and out of traffic. That’s why it’s important to be on the lookout for kids each time you spot a bus on the road or approach a school zone.

Instilling Safe Driving Habits in Your Teen: Teach them about these driving distractions

By following these simple tips, you can feel more confident sharing the road with a school bus and better make the road a safer place.