Seat Position Affects the Spine: Tips for Healthy Posture While Driving

If you add up the amount of time you spend in the car every year — including daily commutes and road trips — you’d realize that more of your life is spent on the road than you thought.

Because of that, it’s important that you don’t unnecessarily strain your back or spine when sitting in the car. Here is the proper way to adjust your car seat so you can have good posture, as advised by the health experts at Physio Med Ltd. and Choice Chiropractic & Wellness Center.

Step 1: Slide the seat forward/backward

Make sure you’re sitting far enough away from the pedals so that your knees aren’t touching the dashboard, your legs are only slightly bent, and you don’t have to stretch your feet to reach. There should be a two-finger-width gap between the seat cushion and the back of your knee.

Step 2: Adjust the steering wheel

Most people neglect to adjust the steering wheel height and angle when positing themselves in the driver’s seat. Modify the position of the wheel so you can see the data displays without leaning forward or straining your neck.

Step 3: Set the recline angle

Your shoulders should only be slightly behind your hips when you’re seated, meaning the seat should be reclined 10-20 degrees back from being straight upright. Sitting at a straight, 90-degree angle is not actually good for your back.

Step 4: Tune the lumbar support

Set the lumbar beam to a supportive position that rests in the small of your back. If your car seat does not offer adjustable lumbar support, roll up a towel and place it behind your lower back or purchase a contoured cushion.

Step 5: Raise the headrest

To ensure that your head is aligned straight above your neck, raise or lower the headrest so that it touches the back of your head and keeps it in place. This might feel awkward and uncomfortable, but it’s because the headrest is designed to protect your head during a collision.

Step 6: Set the mirrors

Now that you’ve set the position of your car seat, set the angle of the rearview and side mirrors so that you’ll remain in that spot to see into them when driving.

Taking the time to properly adjust the position of your car seat is important for maintaining your wellness and safety on the road. Even if you’re a passenger, you still should be attentive to your seating position for the sake of your spine.

