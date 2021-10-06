No Comments

Sebastián Casanova Named New Lincoln Mexico Director

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln Mexico has fallen for the charms of a real Casanova — namely, Sebastián Casanova. Sebastián Casanova was named the new director of Lincoln Mexico last week, bringing 16 years of auto industry experience to the role. His appointment went into effect on Oct. 1.

Casanova will also head up Lincoln’s operations in Puerto Rico, Central America, and the Caribbean. Lincoln North America Director Michael Sprague called Casanova “a professional with great experience.” Lincoln also hails Casanova for his leadership skills.

Over his 16 years at Ford of Mexico, Casanova has proven well-versed in everything from engineering to sales and marketing. Most recently, he served as the National Sales Manager, and past roles include Global Training Manager for Ford and Lincoln Distributors. He was also an aftersales, marketing, and sales manager and a product manager overseeing SUVs like the Explorer and Expedition.

Casanova to help luxury lovers in Mexico fall for Lincoln EVs

Photo: Lincoln

Casanova says that being able to lead Lincoln in Mexico and the additional regions fills him with a sense of joy. He notes that Lincoln has “evolved by leaps and bounds as a warm and human brand” and that he is committed to push the luxury brand into a new era.

His work will no doubt start immediately. Next year, Lincoln plans to unveil its first-ever all-electric vehicle, paving the way for the brand to transform to a fully electric lineup by 2030.

“I am committed to strengthening our objectives and providing customers with care and attention in every detail,” Casanova said.

Casanova’s educational accolades include a master’s degree in Business Management from Tulane University and an executive master’s in Business Administration from the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México.