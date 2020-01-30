No Comments

See Six Lost Classic Corvettes at the Chicago Auto Show

Over three decades ago, pop-art superstar Peter Max purchased six classic Corvettes with the intention of using them as canvases for his colorful designs. However, he never got the project rolling, and his vintage vehicles languished in various parking garages around the Big Apple. That is, until the Corvette Heroes rediscovered these hidden gems and polished them up to be put on display at the Chicago Auto Show, from February 8-17. Best of all, you could even win one of these iconic hot rods.

Meet the Corvette collection

Max’s Corvettes hail from some of the nameplate’s most iconic years: ’55, ’56, ’57, ’66, ’67, and ’69. Here’s a rundown that’ll drive home the rarity and historic value of these classic cars.

The 1955 Corvette on display is one of only 700 models ever built. While it’s stylistically similar to the ’53 and ’54 model, the ’55 marked the first time a V8 graced the ‘Vette.

As one of only 260 members of its cohort to sport a Cascade Green exterior, the ’56 Corvette is sure to turn a few heads. This hot rod even played a starring role in an episode of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

The ’57 Vette will blow you away with its original 283/245 horsepower engine boasting some sweet-looking dual-quads.

Sporting a Nassau Blue exterior and a stunning white interior, the ’66 Corvette Coupe is dressed to impress.

If you’re a fan of drag racing, you’ll get a kick out of the ’67 model — it’s a convertible that pays homage to the famous Ko-Motion Corvette.

The ’69 model is stunning replica of the 1969 ZL1 — better known as the rarest production Corvette to ever grace the road. Nice.

About the Corvette Heroes

The Corvette Heroes are a motley crew of gearheads, with members including New York real estate professionals, parking garage managers, and even the co-owner of the Gotham Comedy Club in Manhattan. Together, they pooled their resources to purchase and restore these six classic cars.

Now, they’re giving away these iconic cars in a sweepstakes promotion. You can purchase tickets for $3 a pop via www.corvetteheroes.com or www.thelostcorvettes.com. If you’re a real high roller, you can score 10 tickets for $25, or even 100 tickets for $100.

All proceeds from the ‘Vettes will benefit American military vets through the National Guard Educational Foundation.

