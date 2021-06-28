No Comments

See the First Images of Hyundai’s High-Powered Elantra N

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai’s high-performance N brand lineup is adding another new member. The automaker recently revealed the first images of the Elantra N — and from the looks of it, performance-minded drivers are going to be in for some fun.

“Elantra N is a high-performance sedan that reveals the sportier side of our exceptional all-new Elantra through exciting N brand enhancements,” said Till Wartenberg, Hyundai Motor Company’s vice president of N Brand management and motorsport. “We designed it to be a race-proven sports car with dynamic driving capabilities and style that performance enthusiasts love.”

Not to be confused with the already available Elantra N Line, the Elantra N distinguishes itself with significantly boosted performance and even sharper race-inspired styling. In the two images released by Hyundai, the Elantra N flaunts aerodynamic styling and an array of N-exclusive design elements. It incorporates Hyundai’s Parametric Dynamics design language to create a sense of sculpted muscle and powerful poise.

Key features for the Elantra N include five-spoke wheels with a unique V-Y layout, red N-branded brake calipers, red side sills for improved airflow, a rear spoiler for extra stability and downforce, and a rear design with black trim under the bumper and dual single exhaust outlets.

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai hasn’t revealed any performance specs for the Elantra N yet. However, it’s possible to make some educated guesses based on the Veloster N hatchback and new Kona N hot SUV.

Both of these models carry a 276-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo GDI engine, and the Elantra N is likely to follow suit. It should also be available with an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission that incorporates performance settings like N Grin Shift and N Power Shift. Other N features expected for the Elantra N include launch control, multiple driving modes, and an electronic limited-slip differential.

Hyundai hasn’t provided an on-sale date for the Elantra N yet. The automaker says it will announce more details “in the coming weeks” and fully introduce the Elantra N with a digital world premiere.