See What’s New for the 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Trailblazer is in line for a handful of major updates in 2024. For 2024, this popular compact SUV will add upgraded infotainment features, new design elements, and more.

Fresh Trailblazer features for 2024

Inside the 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer, two new displays will expand the amount of standard screen space for infotainment, connectivity, and driver information. Instead of the current 7-inch (standard) or 8-inch (available) touch screen, all Trailblazer trims will receive an enlarged 11-inch center display. This screen will integrate with a new 8-inch digital Driver Information Center, replacing the 4.2-inch screen available with certain 2023 models.

Photo: Chevrolet

On the outside, the Trailblazer shows off a new front-end look with reshaped fascias, a redesigned bumper, and slimmer headlamps, along with varying grille designs for each of the SUV’s four trim levels. New wheel designs will be available as well, highlighted by a 19-inch set for the sporty-looking RS trim. Plus, the Trailblazer’s exterior color palette will gain two new shades: Cacti Green and Copper Harbor Metallic.

Along with these new additions, the Trailblazer is also expanding its list of standard features. Push-button start, an upgraded HD Rear Vision Camera, and cruise control are now included on every trim.

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2024 Trailblazer lineup retains all of the SUV’s other major features, including LS, LT, RS, and ACTIV trim levels. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Chevy Safety Assist safety features, and a 1.2-liter turbo engine are still standard equipment, while a two-tone roof, a 1.3-liter turbo engine, and all-wheel drive remain as key options. There’s room inside the cabin for either five people or up to 54.4 cubic feet of cargo.

The 2024 Trailblazer will be available soon at dealerships around the United States. Check out our brand coverage at The News Wheel for more on the Trailblazer and other current Chevrolet models.