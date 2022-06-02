Want to Sell Your Used Car Fast? Here Are Some Tips
Tips for quickly and conveniently selling your car to a dealer for money
Whether you need money now or have to get rid of a car you don’t want anymore, you shouldn’t spend more time peddling your vehicle than you have to. You’re faced with several options when you need to sell your car, including offloading it to a friend or family member, posting it online for a private sale, or selling it to a dealership.
Regardless of which route you decide to take, it is important to follow these tips to help you make the sales as quick and convenient as possible — and get your money right away.
Gather all documents
The first step is to verify that you have all the documents you need legally to sell the car. If you own the car and don’t have a lien on the title by a bank, this shouldn’t be an issue. But, it is worth checking your ownership status and collecting the corresponding documents into a folder. You should also collect every service receipt you have as maintenance records. This will make it easier to give the buyer everything they need.
Know your vehicle
Make sure you notate every detail on your car that you can find: its VIN, production year, trim level, engine, and any add-ons/accessories it came with. Even if you are using a car buying service or trading the vehicle in, it’s worth knowing the specs, it can potentially help you to argue the price up by knowing what its Kelley Blue Book value is.
Follow the procedure
Selling a car to a private buyer is more complicated than it may seem, so it’s a wise idea to check with your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles office to ensure you follow the correct procedure before starting. When working with a buyer, make sure you know what documents to have for a legally viable transaction.
Of course, if you’re selling to a car buying service or trading into a dealer, they will know exactly what you need. But, it’s good for you to know in advance as well.
Improve its look and condition
You’re nearly ready to sell your vehicle, but you need to present it properly.
Start by giving it a full detailing inside and out. If you don’t have the time or are not good at this, use a professional service. A clean and tidy car looks more attractive to any buyer and shows that your vehicle has been taken care of. A better-looking car is more likely to fetch a better sale.
Be aware of any issues
When you detail your used car, it is a good idea to look at any damage it has. You shouldn’t try to hide anything, but you may want to have it repaired professionally. Yes, this will cost you money, but it may make it easier to sell your vehicle and increase its value. If the car has any outstanding matinenance, get that resolved before selling it.
The most conveninet way to get some cash for your car is to sell it to a dealership — especially right now when the market shortage is driving up the demand for pre-owned vehicles. If you don’t need your car any longer, sell it now while it’s still valuable!
