Serena Williams, Joy Falotico Hold Court at HeyMama Summit

Serena Williams and Joy Falotico chat during the HeyMama Summit

Photo: Lincoln

There aren’t many women on Earth more successful at what they do than Serena Williams. Williams discussed how she balances being the best tennis player ever and being an all-world mom with Lincoln Motor Company President Joy Falotico during a fireside chat at the HeyMama Summit last month.

The idea that being a parent and being successful are somehow mutually exclusive concepts is a strange sticking point for men interviewing women. Falotico and Williams, a brand ambassador for the luxury brand, embraced the conversation from the perspective of two women who are thriving in male-dominated spaces. Their chat was part of the 2020 HeyMama Summit, put on by the popular resource network for mothers.

Falotico calls for greater equity for women

Serena Williams appears as brand ambassador in Lincoln commercials

Photo: Lincoln

Falotico, the 2019 Automotive Marketer of the Year, said making sure her voice is heard is key to her success. She also acknowledged that while women in auto have made great strides, there’s still a ways to go before women achieve true equity.

“The first thing we need is flexibility in work policies, and parental leave policies that engage mothers back into the workforce need to be improved as well,” said Falotico. “Women also need equity — in pay, in opportunity, and the resources to be successful because of all the things that we’re balancing.”

Williams noted that being a parent who puts in long hours in a career can lead to anxiety about balancing work life and home life. But she notes that part of finding balance is acknowledging successes and understanding that there’s always room to learn and grow.

“I was stuck in this place for a long time, where I worried that I wasn’t doing enough for my daughter, that she wouldn’t remember me and that I was missing too much,” said Williams. “I had to really come to terms with the fact that I am a great mom, I am balancing my career and I’m going to forever be learning.”

The fireside chat between Serena Williams and Joy Falotico is available on-demand through the HeyMama Summit Zoom.

