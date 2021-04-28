No Comments

Should I Buy an SUV or a Truck?

SUVs and trucks have different strengths to suit different types of families

If you’re not sure whether to go with an SUV or truck for your family, you’re not alone. SUVs and trucks both have a reputation for reliable traction, a roomy interior, and the latest safety tech to keep your loved ones safe. We’ve rounded up a few benefits for each segment, though, to help make your purchasing decision a bit easier.

The case for an SUV

The Chevrolet Tahoe has the seating room and reliable performance that you crave in a family-hauler

Photo: Chevrolet

One of the most obvious reasons to choose an SUV is its larger seating capacity, as J.D. Power’s Dustin Hawley shares. While the roomiest truck cabin tends to accommodate no more than five people, many SUVs have the space for seven or more passengers.

Additionally, SUVs tend to have a tighter turning radius than pickup trucks, as Hawley states. This makes them easier to maneuver, so you can feel more relaxed behind the wheel when commuting or road-tripping with your family. And SUVs have a more balanced weight distribution than front-heavy trucks, giving them better handling in a variety of weather and road conditions, according to It Still Runs contributor Evan Gillespie.

SUVs also deliver better fuel economy than trucks. That’s especially true when it comes to highway efficiency ratings, as Hawley confirms. If you and your family spend more time driving on the interstate than on city streets, then an SUV will be the most economical choice.

The case for a Truck

The Chevrolet Silverado fits well with a family that works hard and plays harder

Photo: Chevrolet

A truck might suit your family better than an SUV if you need something with more muscle and capability day in and day out, as Hawley points out. For starters, trucks are known for their potent powertrains and stalwart strength. If you need a ton of towing power to keep pace with your family’s active and adventurous lifestyle, then a truck is the smarter choice.

An exterior truck bed is another appealing quality that this segment has over the SUV segment. If your family likes to help friends move across town or you regularly transport lumber and landscaping materials for home improvement projects, then the voluminous dimensions of a truck bed will give you the extra space you need. The open bed of a truck makes it easier to access cargo when you’re loading and unloading the vehicle, as Gillespie highlights.

Still not sure whether to bring home an SUV or a truck? Learn more about the Chevrolet Tahoe and Silverado 1500 models.

