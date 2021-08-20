1 Comment

Should I Pick Up My Rental Car at the Airport or Downtown?

Planning a trip involves hashing out fun details like which attractions to see, where to stay, and, perhaps most importantly, where to eat. But planning travel also comes with some not-so-fun parts, such as booking (and paying for) a rental car.

In addition to figuring out which rental car company to go with, you need to determine where you will pick it up. Most rental car companies will let you pick up your car from the airport or from a location within the city. You might not realize, but your rental car pickup location can make a huge difference to your budget, so it’s important to do your research.

It depends on location

You may find that it’s cheaper to pick up your rental car from the airport in one city than in another, or that the price is the same no matter where you pick it up. Because each location is different, it’s a good idea to compare prices at your destination to see which is cheaper, or whether there is a marked difference.

Usually, picking your car up at the airport is incredibly convenient, but, as with most things, convenience may cost you extra. Airports often add facility usage fees to the cost of rentals, which drives prices higher.

Compare prices online for renting the same car at different locations – is there a major difference? Would the savings be worth the extra time and inconvenience, as well as cover the cost of public transportation to get to another location?

Consider other factors

If you’re considering picking up your rental car away from the airport, there are a few things you should consider.

Convenience

How easy will it be to get to the rental location? If you have to travel a long way to get to it, or take several buses or other forms of transportation, it might be worth the convenience of just getting into your rental car at the airport and driving off.

Location

It might be cheaper and easier to pick up your rental car at a different location from the airport, but if it’s in the opposite direction from where you’re staying it might sway you toward getting your car from the airport. However, if there’s a pick-up location close to your hotel or Airbnb, you could save a lot of time (and possibly money) renting from that location instead.

Discounts

Many car rental companies offer discounts. If you are a member of AAA or AARP you may be able to find a cheaper rate. Some insurance providers also offer discounts if you book through them. And if you are in a specialized profession, such as a teacher, enlisted military, or first responder, you might be able to get a discount as well. It’s worth asking the rental company about any and all possible discounts to make sure you find the best deal possible, no matter where you pick up your rental car.

The best way to find out which pickup location is best for you is to do some research, compare prices, and weigh the pros and cons of picking your rental car up downtown rather than at the airport.

