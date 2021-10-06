No Comments

Should You Consult a Professional for Classic Car Audio Installation?

Do you need to update the audio system in your vintage vehicle?

Photo: The News Wheel

Classic car owners face a big dilemma: Do you keep your vintage vehicle exactly how it was, or do you make some modern upgrades to it? Some owners are willing to shell out for the best audio system for their car, replacing that old radio and speaker set with better equipment.

While you need the best audio equipment to get the best sound, it’s also important to ensure that the system you buy is properly fitted, which is why it’s a good idea to let a professional handle your classic car audio system installation.

Here are some reasons why paying an expert to make upgrades to your classic car’s audio system can be wiser than making the modifications yourself.

1991 Nissan Figaro interior

Photo: The News Wheel

Compatibility

To get the best sound quality from the in-vehicle audio system, you need to buy equipment that perfectly matches the specifications and style of the car. This includes the size, shape, color, texture, and theme of the new equipment.

This can be especially challenging if only some parts of your audio system — and not the entire system — need to be replaced. If the work is not performed properly, these parts can end up not matching the existing components of your classic car audio equipment.

You could install the equipment yourself, but by letting a professional do the audio installation for you, you can pay them to worry about compatibility issues.

Reassurance

This is another important aspect to consider when it comes to car audio installation. Paying a professional to install an audio system provides peace of mind in case it doesn’t function the way it’s supposed to.

When you employ the services of a classic car audio installer, you are normally given a warranty period. Within that time, you’ll be able to bring your car back to the installer for free corrections or replacements if the equipment isn’t working properly.

While you could install the equipment yourself, you’ll have to figure it out by yourself if it’s not functioning and spend your time investigating.

Access

You can buy many items on the internet — including car stereos — but that doesn’t mean you’ll find the best products at the lowest price online. Professionals have connections and access to inventory that go beyond what’s available to the public on retail websites like Amazon.

Chances are that a professional will be able to find a system that fits your car quicker and easier than you could locate it.

Although paying a professional to install new audio equipment in your classic car costs extra, the reassurance and convenience it offers may be worth the extra money for enthusiasts like you.