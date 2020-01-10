No Comments

Sierra HD and Silverado HD Earn 2020 Technology Innovation Award

2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD

Photo: Steve Fecht for GMC

ALG recently announced its winners of the 2020 Innovation Awards. General Motors had two vehicles, the GMC Sierra HD and the Chevrolet Silverado HD, win the award for the Technology Innovation category.

2020 Technology Innovation Award winners

This is the second year that ALG has presented the Innovation Awards, which honor vehicles that are pushing the envelope in technology, design, convenience and powertrain areas. Eric Lyman, Chief Industry Analyst at ALG, a subsidiary of TrueCar, said, “This year’s winners have set the bar high in their respective categories and have given consumers a reason to consider them when shopping for their next new vehicle.”

Beating out other 2020 models, the GMC Sierra HD and the Chevrolet Silverado HD won the prestigious 2020 Technology Innovation Award for their impressive trailering camera system. For the 2020 model year, the GMC Sierra HD has eight cameras available for a total of 15 different views. These views consist of the bed view, the inside trailer view, the surround view, and the first of its kind, the transparent trailer view.

Using an accessory camera on the trailer and a backup camera, the transparent trailer view lets you see the area directly behind the trailer, allowing you to more easily maneuver while trailering. You can check out each camera view on the 8-inch infotainment touch screen available on each truck. The technology is easy to use and can help you have peace of mind on the road.

The integrated camera system available on the heavy-duty General Motors models can assist you as you work on job sites or complete major projects. ALG presented GM with the Technology Innovation Award prior to the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, which is currently underway at the Las Vegas Convention Center.