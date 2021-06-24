No Comments

Signs That Your Car’s Throttle Body Needs Maintenance

If you drive a car with a fuel-injected engine, your vehicle’s performance hinges on its ability to get just the right mixture of fuel and air. The throttle body is an essential component in maintaining proper air flow, but like all car parts, it needs a little TLC every now and then. Here’s how you can tell when your car’s throttle body needs service.

Call for Help When You Need It: Choose OnStar Service

Check engine light

The infamous “check engine” light has a plethora of causes. However, if your vehicle displays this dreaded sign, it’s not a bad idea to take a peek at the throttle body. It’s located in the engine compartment, generally between the engine air cleaner and the intake manifold. Consult your vehicle owner’s manual for specific details.

If your car’s throttle body is mechanically controlled, rather than electronically controlled, you can use a specialized cleaner to clear away any carbon or debris that could be gumming up the works. Just be sure to do this outside and away from any source of sparks — throttle body cleaner is highly flammable, and it isn’t good to breathe.

Limp home mode

Electronics control just about every part of a modern car. A dirty throttle body can trip up the sensors wired to the component, causing it to send your vehicle into “limp home mode” until the issue is resolved. If you suspect that your vehicle has entered its decreased power mode because of a throttle body issue, do your best to take it in for service as soon possible. It’s best to let a certified technician handle an electronically controlled throttle body, as you could accidentally damage the sensors while cleaning the part.

Lousy performance and fuel economy

If your car feels a little sluggish, delivers uneven acceleration, or you’re experiencing rough idling, it can’t hurt to clean its throttle body. Similarly, if your car stalls at stops or when you hit the throttle, this key component could also be at fault. That’s because a buildup of grime can prevent it from taking in the air you need for proper fuel combustion. And as a bonus, with a clean throttle body, your vehicle could experience a 10-15 percent boost in fuel efficiency, according to automotive parts expert Justin Smith.

Get the Best for Your Vehicle: Reasons to pick certified service

Looking for other ways to give your car a performance boost? Check out our article on ways to put some more pep in your vehicle.