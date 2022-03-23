No Comments

Signs Your Car’s Transfer Case Needs Service

Your car’s transfer case is kind of like a secondary transmission — it’s responsible for letting your four-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive vehicle switch modes. While the transfer case is meant to last for the life of your vehicle, it can malfunction, suffer wear and tear, or simply require maintenance. Here’s a look at some signs that it could be the culprit behind your car’s current troubles.

Keep Your Car in Peak Condition: Signs your vehicle needs new tires

4WD doesn’t stay engaged

If it seems like your car is randomly shifting out of four-wheel drive, the problem could stem from driveshaft, differential, or transfer case. Since it’s tough to diagnose, it’s best to consult a technician when this problem arises. Letting it go untreated could lead to costly repairs for any of the aforementioned parts.

Struggling to shift

Does your vehicle struggle to shift between gear ranges? The first thing you should check is the your vehicle’s transmission and transfer case fluid levels. If it isn’t low, it could point to damaged linkage or an internal issue with the transfer case.

However, before assuming the worst, the experts at S&G Gearbox suggest cracking open your vehicle owner’s manual and reading up on the topic. The solution could be simple — for instance, your vehicle may need to be at a full stop and shifted into neutral before you activate four-wheel drive.

Puddles of fluid

Like most other parts of your vehicle, the transfer case requires fluid in order to operate properly. If you notice a puddle behind where your car’s transmission is located, it likely means that the transfer case is leaking this critical lubricant. Since a lack of fluid can lead to permanent damage, have this problem inspected by a professional at your earliest convenience.

Odd noises

Faulty car parts make plenty of odd noises, and the transfer case is no exception. If your car is making humming, growling, or grinding noises at different speeds, it’s possible that the issue stems from the transfer case. Damaged gears, worn-out chains, and low fluid levels all lead to irritating noises when you drive.

For more insight on caring for your vehicle, check out our auto maintenance articles.