Signs Your Used Car Needs to Retire from the Road

Photo: The News Wheel

How do you know when it’s time to get rid of your old car? There are many signs that your used car’s days are numbered. Even if it’s still running like usual, it may be ready to give out at any moment. If any of these characteristics describe your vehicle, it’s time to retire it and buy a safer used car.

Sign #1. There’s a lot of rust

Not all rust is a death knell for your car, but certain rusted areas are far more problematic than merely cosmetic. Is rust prevalent in the wheel wells, undercarriage, or engine bay? Are the rocker panels beneath the doors falling apart? If you see rust infecting any of these crucial areas, your used car is headed for a serious breakdown. Rust is irreversible, so it will only get worse.

Sign #2. Serious engine problems

This goes beyond a simple check engine light. Is your car emitting unusually smelly or thick smoke from the tailpipe? Engine make knocking sounds when it runs? Do you notice cracks forming in the engine block? Major motor or transmission problems can cause thousands of dollars to fix or cause even worse damage. Don’t think you can keep driving and ignore the problem.

Sign #3. Fuel efficiency has taken a nosedive

Traveling shorter and shorter distances on a full tank of gas is a sign that you should buy a newer pre-owned car. Steeply dropping MPG rates are a bad sign. A used car that guzzles gas is bad for your wallet, the environment, and your long-term transportation. Don’t waste money refueling frequently when you could be spending it on a more efficient model.

Photo: The News Wheel

Sign #4. The car is too old

It’s a celebration-worthy achievement to reach 200,000 miles on the odometer. But once you cross that milestone, you should start considering getting a newer vehicle. High-mileage cars are costly to repair. And, it can be difficult to find replacement parts since the model year is so old.

Sign #5. It suffered major accident damage

The older a car is, the more likely your insurance company will total it if there’s a collision. Instead of driving around in a car with a broken trunk, missing bumper, or loose wheel, upgrade to a safer car that doesn’t have major body problems.

Sign #6. You pay more in repairs than the car is worth

Why waste your money fixing your old car when it’s just going to need more repairs in a few months? Invest your hard-earned money in something that can go many months without needing any service except oil changes.

If you see any of these signs in your car, start looking for a used car to buy immediately. Otherwise, you’ll be forced to when your car gives out — and that’s not a predicament you want to be in.