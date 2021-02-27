Signs Your Vehicle Is Not Shifting Properly
If your vehicle is not shifting gears properly, this may be an indication that your vehicle is experiencing transmission issues. The longer these issues go unaddressed, the more expensive your maintenance bill will likely be. That’s why it’s important for you to keep an eye out for the following signs that your vehicle is not shifting properly.
Hard shifting
When your vehicle changes gears, it should do so relatively smoothly. If your vehicle is instead shifting roughly or seems hesitant when shifting, these are signs that your vehicle is having transmission problems.
Sudden gear changes
If your vehicle changes gears for seemingly no reason, your vehicle is not shifting properly. As this happens, your engine may also make a whining sound or other unusual noise, further indicating that there’s an issue.
Delayed movement
When you put your vehicle in drive, it should start moving almost instantly. If your vehicle takes a pause before moving forward, you may want to have a technician inspect your transmission system.
Fluid leak
After your vehicle has been parked for a while, check to see if there’s a puddle of red fluid underneath it. This may mean that the transmission fluid is leaking, due to a loose plug or a clogged filter, and is accordingly the cause of improper shifting.
Warning light
A warning light may come on because of an array of different issues that are unrelated to shifting. However, if you notice a warning light as well as one of the aforementioned signs, your vehicle is likely having shifting problems.
If your vehicle is showing any of these signs, it’s a good idea to schedule a service appointment as soon as possible. By doing so, you can ensure that a simple issue doesn’t turn into a serious and expensive one.
