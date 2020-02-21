No Comments

J.D. Power Names Silverado HD the Best Large Heavy Duty Pickup

The 2020 Silverado 2500 HD

Photo: Chevrolet

J.D. Power recently concluded its 2020 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study. After receiving a high ranking in the study, the Chevrolet Silverado HD received the title of Best Large Heavy Duty Pickup.

How the Silverado HD performed in the study

In its 2020 U.S Vehicle Dependability Study, J.D. Power surveyed owners about any problems they had with their three-year-old vehicles. The 2017 Silverado HD, which had many new features, including the powerful turbo-diesel 6.6-liter V8 engine, was a part of the study.

In total, 36,555 owners responded to the survey between July and November of 2019, indicating any problems they had with a multitude of 2017 models over three years of ownership. The Silverado HD had the best ranking in its category, earning the Best Large Heavy Duty Pickup title over the GMC Sierra HD and the Ram 2500 and 3500.

The Silverado 3500 HD

Photo: Chevrolet

The new 2020 Silverado HD is the most capable iteration of the truck yet. The Silverado 2500 HD can tow up to 18,510 pounds, while the Silverado 3500 HD can tow up to 35,500 pounds. The truck also has a maximum payload of 7,442 pounds to hold your tools and equipment.

To help you have more peace of mind when working on a tough project, the 2020 Silverado HD offers technologies, like the segment-first Advanced Trailering System. With the system, you can customize trailer profiles, view pre-departure checklists, and monitor the trailer tire pressure. There are also up to 15 camera views to help you see around the truck when maneuvering and hitching.

J.D. Power reported that the dependability ratings had increased on average since the 2019 study, especially for SUVs. As such, it seems that vehicles, like the Chevrolet Silverado HD, are becoming more reliable with each model year.