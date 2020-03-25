No Comments

Simple Feature Enhances Aerodynamics of Cadillac XT4

2019 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury

Photo: Cadillac

An increase in aerodynamics seems like it would require big innovations, but Cadillac has discovered a small, super-effective solution. The Cadillac-designed “winglets” present on the Cadillac XT4 help the small crossover post impressive mpg ratings and drag reduction.

“While subtle, the rear spats should make a noticeable difference in fuel returns over an extended period of time, allowing the Cadillac XT4 crossover to more easily cruise on the highway without gulping down the gasoline. Indeed, every mpg saved is worthwhile and appreciated these days,” reports CadillacSociety.com writer Jonathan Lopez.

Located on the rear wheels, the winglets along with its compact stature, allow the well-equipped XT4 to achieve EPA-estimated fuel-efficiency ratings of 30 mpg on the highway, 24 mpg in the city, and a combined mpg rating of 26. These numbers are possible in front-wheel-drive models. All-wheel drive equipped models to earn a dip in estimates, but still enviable stats for an SUV — 29 mpg on the highway, 22 mpg in the city, and a combined rating of 24.

2020 Cadillac XT4 Sport

Photo: Cadillac

2020 Cadillac XT4 Sport

Photo: Cadillac

2020 Cadillac XT4 Sport

Photo: Cadillac

2020 Cadillac XT4 power

The standard 2.0-liter Turbo four-cylinder engine paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission allows you to cruise down the road with the strength of 237 horses and a responsive performance rated at 258 lb-ft of torque.

2020 Cadillac XT4 safety features

The 2020 Cadillac XT4 is designed to be stunning, comfortable, and safe. Standard safety features and advanced driver-assist technologies include:

Eight airbags

Automatic Emergency Braking

Forward Collision Alert

Front Pedestrian Braking

HD Rear Vision Camera

Passenger Sensing System

Rear child security door locks

Safety Alert Seat

Teen Driver

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

2020 Cadillac XT4 infotainment features

Staying connected to your favorite apps and contacts is simple in the 2020 XT4 thanks to these standard features:

4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability

Cadillac User Experience 8-inch diagonal multi-touch color screen Natural Voice Recognition technology Apple CarPlay Android Auto



The 2020 Cadillac XT4 is available at three trim levels — Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport.