Simple Steps to Care for Your Car on a Low Budget
This article is sponsored by Ikano Bank.
Purchasing a car is one of the biggest investments you can make after a house. Of course, to ensure that you get your money’s worth, you’ll want to keep it running for at least a decade. To do that, you’ll have to care for your prized possession in a way that doesn’t add up to those already increasing costs. While it might sound like a daunting task, here are some simple steps you can follow to ensure you’re able to care for your car on a low budget.
Change the engine oil periodically
The most thoughtful present you can treat to your car in a low budget is to pour a canister of high-quality engine oil. A car running on a low-quality engine oil can not only give you trouble in getting a decent mileage, but it can also wear down the engine to the point where you might have to get help from a bank to cover those skyrocketing costs. To avoid that route, purchasing a high-quality engine oil can help you take care of your car in a low budget. If you’re happening trouble knowing which oil will suit your vehicle, a simple online search is all it takes.
Brake inspections
You can either take your car to a specialist or check the level of wear done to the brakes, or you can inspect them yourself if you’re a pro at such a thing. However, chances are you’re the kind of driver whose only aware of the surface-level inspections required for a car and thus, won’t manually check out the brakes yourself. In fact, we’d go as far as to say it’s actually a good idea to spend a little of extra money and get the car inspected by an expert.
Check tire pressure
Properly inflating your tires only takes a small amount of time and saves you a mammoth-sized bill that you might have to pay in the future. Tire pressure needs to be monitored according to the weather those tires are exposed to. If you don’t exercise caution, a blow out can also occur, requiring you to change all four of them. Properly maintaining tire pressure also helps to increase the lifespan of your tires, as well as help use up car fuel efficiently. To monitor tire pressure, there are inexpensive but accurately calibrated electronic gauges available at your local hardware store. It’s also considered prudent practice if you do a tire pressure checkup every time you fill up the fuel tank, so you’re aware of the readings beforehand.
Replace the air filter
Replacing the air filter is one of the simplest things you can do to prolong the life of your car. You can follow online tutorials on how to change it. An additional benefit of replacing air filters earlier is that it increases fuel efficiency and reduces emissions, contributing to the environment and breath extra life into your car.