Singalong Hits Are Distracting Behind the Wheel

Photo: The News Wheel

Cranking up the volume and singing along with your favorite songs is one of the true joys of driving. But that joy can quickly turn because according to a recent study, playing singalong hits while driving puts your safety at risk.

A recent study conducted by Brunel University researchers determined that the dual activities of driving and singing are too much for the brain to handle. You cannot do both activities well simultaneously. And although singing off-key won’t get you into too much trouble, failing to react to stopped traffic certainly will. Singing along with a song is a distraction behind the wheel.

Thirty-four adults involved in the study used a driving simulator that mimicked conditions on city streets. The study participants were instructed to follow a specific route. The simulations lasted eight minutes. The participants had to handle five situations during the test; for example, they had to stop for a pedestrian crossing the street, obey red traffic lights, and pass a truck. One of six sound conditions like loud music or urban traffic noise were applied during each driving situation and researchers recorded how the drivers reacted.

The performance of the drivers in the simulations revealed that music didn’t greatly affect their driving abilities.

“However, the researchers did find that listening to music that was loud or had lyrics led to higher levels of affective (emotional) arousal than soft, non-lyrical pieces,” according to Mailonline writer Ian Randall.

Although lyrical music did not greatly decrease the drivers’ performance, the researchers determined that non-lyrical music that is soft might be a less distracting option for drivers, Randall adds.

Another study from Newfoundland Memorial University scientists also concluded that drivers who listen to loud music, 95 decibels, may decrease their reaction time by 20 percent, reports iDriveSafely.com.

“Teen drivers are especially susceptible — 93 percent of novice drivers play loud music when they’re behind the wheel,” according to iDriveSafely.com.

Avoiding distractions is key to a safe drive, so to help protect you, your passengers, and those around you, you may want to turn off the radio or at least lower the volume.