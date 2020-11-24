No Comments

Snow Shoveling Tips for Clearing Your Driveway

Freshly fallen snow looks beautiful, but it’s a menace to your day and your safety. It’s important to clear your sidewalks, and especially your driveway thoroughly since fluctuating temperatures can transform that fluffy powder into slippery, solid ice, leaving you trapped. The following shoveling tips will help you forge a clear path for your feet and your car.

Get ready for a workout

Shoveling is a labor-intensive chore, so you should warm up before heading out in the cold. According to The Spruce.com writer David Beaulieu, you should stretch your muscles, wear multiple layers, and be diligent about taking breaks. Speeding through shoveling just to get it done can tax your body, leaving you susceptible to injury.

Prep your equipment

Snow gets heavy fast, especially if the snow cakes onto the shovel. To avoid snow from sticking to your shovel adding extra weight to every movement, Beaulieu suggests waxing the blade of your shovel before you get to work. You can use a cooking spray like PAM or car wax, floor wax, or even candle wax, he adds.

Practice proper form

Shoveling is a repetitive motion that strains specific muscles. Be sure to switch up the side you shovel on, keep a bend in the knees, and use your legs, not your back, to lift the shovel up and down. Beaulieu also recommends switching your grip throughout the process; when snowfall is approximately 1 foot deep, split your scoops in half and do each area twice. Lifting too much at once sets you up for physical disaster.

If your car is parked in the driveway and covered in snow, focus first on clearing a path to its driver’s side, advises Beaulieu. Start the car and turn on the defrost, allowing it to warm up while you tend to the driveway.

Don’t downplay how difficult, strenuous, and taxing shoveling snow is; listen to your body and be aware of aches and muscle fatigue. Be sure to take breaks and stay hydrated.