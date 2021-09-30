No Comments

South Carolina Street Makes Most Beautiful Streets List

South Carolina is a vacationer’s dream thanks to its natural beauty, lush beaches, laidback attitude, eclectic cities, hot summers, and mild winters. If a fall road trip is on your to-do list, and you want a city that offers Southern charm, great eateries, and lots to do, then set a course for Charleston. And, while you are exploring the city, there is no doubt you’ll come across East Bay Street. It made LoveExploring.com’s list of the Most Beautiful Streets in the U.S.

The list curated by writer Ella Buchan, includes 30 streets across the country, including famous streets like California’s Steiner Street in San Francisco and Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, Florida’s Ocean Drive in Miami, South Dakota’s Main Street in Deadwood, and Louisiana’s Bourbon Street in New Orleans. These streets have plenty to offer tourists and residents with eye-catching style, history, and quirky characteristics.

East Bay Street

East Bay Street in Charleston will also delight your senses and provide an amazing backdrop to your vacation photos. Plus, its row of historical homes boasts a bold makeover, brilliantly celebrating the past while embracing the present.

“East Bay Street stands out in this line-up of beauties, largely thanks to the stretch of boldly colored façades that earned it the nickname ‘Rainbow Row’. The 18th and 19th-century homes were given a makeover by local judge Lionel Legge and his wife Dorothy Porcher Legge in the 1930s. They purchased the row and painted them in gorgeous shades of spearmint, lilac, and sugared-almond pink,” according to Buchan.

To round out your visit to Charleston, you’ll also want to check out Broad Street, which boasts 15 galleries, historic Church Street, and King Street, which boasts unbelievable shopping, according to Charlestoncvb.com.

Strolling down Chalmers Street will make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time; it’s one of eight streets in the city still paved with cobblestones.