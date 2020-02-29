No Comments

Special Edition of 2020 Chevy Spark Revealed

2019 Chevrolet Spark

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevy Spark has a special edition model for 2020. Chevy revealed the Spark Special Edition at this year’s Chicago Auto Show. The stylish hatchback creates an eye-catching look with the aesthetic updates showcased on the Spark Special Edition.

The exterior upgrades include a black-painted grille, black Bow Tie emblems, and black Bow Tie emblems. The 15-inch machine-finished alloy wheels in black make a sleek statement.

GM Authority writer Jonathan Lopez reports that the Special Edition exterior enhancements are available only on the LT (1LT) trim levels.

“To note, the 1LT trim is offered in two configurations, including the 1T Manual, and the 1LT Automatic. Both are equipped with the 1.4-liter LV7 inline four-cylinder engine, which is tuned to produce 98 horsepower and 94 lb-ft of torque,” Lopez adds.

If you’re interested in the Special Edition Spark, you won’t have to wait too long — it will be available in spring at dealerships.

“The new Special Edition model will likely infuse the Chevrolet Spark with renewed interest,” according to Lopez. “As one of the last remaining cars offered by GM (that is, a model which isn’t a crossover, SUV, or truck), the Spark maintains an interesting position in the automaker’s lineup.”

2020 Chevy Spark

The compact 2020 Chevy Spark offers a nimble ride and is easily maneuvered through city streets and parking garages. The fun-to-drive model earns an EPA-estimated fuel efficiency rating of 30 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway. It offers ample cargo space with the rear seats folded down — 27.2 cubic feet.

Exterior paint color options include Orange Burst, Caribbean Blue, Passion Fruit, and Raspberry.

Safety features include 10 standard airbags and an available suite of driver-assist systems such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, and Rear Park Assist.

Connectivity technologies include an available 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.