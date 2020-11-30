Spring Car Maintenance
As the first day of spring draws near, it’s a good time to brush up on some seasonal care-care tips. Here are some simple ways to smooth your vehicle’s transition from winter to spring.
Time for a Change: Schedule your car’s springtime oil change
Batteries and wiring
Winter weather can take a toll on your vehicle’s battery, as well as its wiring. Check your battery in case it’s time for a new one. Then inspect the plugs and wires around it to make sure everything is in good shape and connects to where it should.
Wheels and tires
Potholes can be rough on wheel alignment, which can cause your tires to wear out prematurely. If you notice that your car pulls to one side, it’s a clear sign that your wheels need to be aligned.
You might also need to replace balding tires with new ones, depending on how much tread is left. One way to check tire tread on your own is to use a penny – place the edge of the penny into the tread of each tire. If the tread doesn’t cover any part of Abraham Lincoln’s head, it’s likely time for new tires.
Lastly, cold temperatures can cause your tires to deflate. Follow these tips to check the tires’ air pressure with a tire pressure gauge. If they’re low on air, fill the tires to the level recommended by the manufacturer.
Fluids and braking system
It’s essential to monitor your vehicle’s fluids and braking system as we start a new season of driving. Check the following fluids: engine oil, transmission fluid, brake fluid, antifreeze/coolant, and windshield washer fluid.
Then have your brakes inspected to make sure that your vehicle can stop promptly even in spring rains, when need be. Squeaky or grinding sounds when you break are a tell-tale sign that this system needs some repair.
Visibility tools
Changing weather conditions can be a nightmare if your windshield wipers are worn. Make sure you get a new set if you need them. In addition, check all of your vehicle’s lights and replace any burnt out bulbs for maximum visibility on your spring travels.
Cabin and air quality
Give your car’s interior a deep clean to remove any clutter as well as dirt and debris that has accumulated since winter. And make sure to inspect the cabin air filters and replace them if necessary to help ensure that your vehicle filters out debris and allergens on warm-weather drives.
Step up your spring car maintenance skills when you read these tips for cleaning your car. Then plan a summer getaway to one of these scenic national parks.
Whitney Russell is a current resident of Dayton, though her spirit can be found beach-bumming in Puerto Rico (the land of her half-Puerto Rican heritage). When not adventuring through the exciting world of car news, she can be found hiking with her husband and their two dogs, motorcycling, visiting nephews and nieces, discovering new memes, thrifting, decorating, crafting, woodburning, researching random things, and escaping into a great movie. See more articles by Whitney.