Spring Car Maintenance

Spring is a great time to replace windshield wipers if it’s been a while since you did so

As the first day of spring draws near, it’s a good time to brush up on some seasonal care-care tips. Here are some simple ways to smooth your vehicle’s transition from winter to spring.

Time for a Change: Schedule your car’s springtime oil change

Batteries and wiring

Test your battery to ensure it has enough juice for spring travels

Winter weather can take a toll on your vehicle’s battery, as well as its wiring. Check your battery in case it’s time for a new one. Then inspect the plugs and wires around it to make sure everything is in good shape and connects to where it should.

Wheels and tires

Check tire tread and air pressure as the weather starts to get warmer

Potholes can be rough on wheel alignment, which can cause your tires to wear out prematurely. If you notice that your car pulls to one side, it’s a clear sign that your wheels need to be aligned.

You might also need to replace balding tires with new ones, depending on how much tread is left. One way to check tire tread on your own is to use a penny – place the edge of the penny into the tread of each tire. If the tread doesn’t cover any part of Abraham Lincoln’s head, it’s likely time for new tires.

Lastly, cold temperatures can cause your tires to deflate. Follow these tips to check the tires’ air pressure with a tire pressure gauge. If they’re low on air, fill the tires to the level recommended by the manufacturer.

Fluids and braking system

Add more windshield washer fluid if your car’s reservoir is getting low

It’s essential to monitor your vehicle’s fluids and braking system as we start a new season of driving. Check the following fluids: engine oil, transmission fluid, brake fluid, antifreeze/coolant, and windshield washer fluid.

Then have your brakes inspected to make sure that your vehicle can stop promptly even in spring rains, when need be. Squeaky or grinding sounds when you break are a tell-tale sign that this system needs some repair.

Visibility tools

Inspect headlights for dead bulbs

Photo: minka2507 via Pixabay

Changing weather conditions can be a nightmare if your windshield wipers are worn. Make sure you get a new set if you need them. In addition, check all of your vehicle’s lights and replace any burnt out bulbs for maximum visibility on your spring travels.

Cabin and air quality

Photo: The News Wheel

Give your car’s interior a deep clean to remove any clutter as well as dirt and debris that has accumulated since winter. And make sure to inspect the cabin air filters and replace them if necessary to help ensure that your vehicle filters out debris and allergens on warm-weather drives.

Step up your spring car maintenance skills when you read these tips for cleaning your car. Then plan a summer getaway to one of these scenic national parks.

Travel-Ready: Prep your vehicle for an upcoming summer road trip